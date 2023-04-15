The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) MIMAROPA recently conducted a two-day training for Palawan stakeholders on the Deputation of Environment and Natural Resources Officers (DENROs) for Mines.

The training was held on March 15-16 at the VJR Hall, Palawan Provincial Capitol Complex, Puerto Princesa City.

The event was hosted by the provincial government of Palawan through the Office of the Provincial Governor and was attended by various monitoring personnel from the Provincial Mining Regulatory Board of Palawan, the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development, Mining and Quarrying Regulatory Program, Peace and Order Program, Bantay Palawan Task Force, Provincial Legal Office, and the Municipal ENROs and their staff, among others.

The training was aimed at orienting the participants on the salient features of Republic Act (RA) No. 7942 (Philippine Mining Act of 1995) and RA No. 7076 (People’s Small-Scale Mining Act of 1991). The MGB MIMAROPA technical personnel composed of Engr. Ivan Macandog, Engr. Keith Belmonte, and geologist Cassandra Jalac discussed the different permits required in the extraction, removal, and disposition of sand and gravel and quarry materials issued by the local government as part of its devolved functions.

The participants were also given an overview of the permits required for the transport of said materials, the Mineral Processing Permit and Certificates of Accreditation, as well as the programs and activities combating illegal mining pursuant to existing regulations. The training also included an orientation on the procedure for apprehension and/or seizure, confiscation, and filing of cases, if warranted.

The training was conducted to ensure that DENROs and other stakeholders in Palawan are well-equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively enforce mining regulations in the province. With the growing concern for the environment and the need for sustainable mining practices, the MGB MIMAROPA Region believes that the training will contribute to the protection and preservation of Palawan’s natural resources.

The MGB MIMAROPA expressed its gratitude to Palawan for hosting the event and to all the participants who attended the training. The bureau hopes that the knowledge and skills gained by the DENROs and other stakeholders will be put into practice for the betterment of Palawan’s environment and natural resources.

