The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) MIMAROPA Region celebrates the 2021 Mining Month this November with a line-up of virtual activities for its stakeholders.

The celebration also coincides with the observance of the Philippine Clean Air Month, National Environmental Awareness Month, National Climate Change Consciousness Week (November 19-25), and the National Day for Youth in Climate Action (November 25).

To directly involve the citizenry in the protection and conservation of the country’s environment and natural resources through the issuance of a deputation order, the MGB MIMAROPA Region will conduct a Regional Deputation Training for Environment and Natural Resources Officers for Mines on November 22.

Members of the Provincial/City Mining Regulatory Board (P/CMRB) in the MIMAROPA Region will also gather in the Regional Summit for P/CMRB Boards, November 23, to tackle mining-related issues and concerns, and recognize their contributions and accomplishments by awarding the Top Performing P/CMRB in the Region for CY 2020.

Capping off the month-long celebration is the commemoration of the MGB’s 123rd Founding Anniversary through a webinar on Information Management and Communication in Emergencies and Disasters, November 29, highlighting the importance of effective messaging in communicating geohazards and potential risks associated with the minerals industry.

Information materials on the MIMAROPA minerals sector, and understanding geohazards, and adapting to the impacts and effects of climate change will be distributed to the event participants.