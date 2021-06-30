MGB MIMAROPA capacitates permit holders in Palawan

MGB MIMAROPA technical personnel with the participating permit holders in the province of Palawan.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) MIMAROPA Region conducted a capacity building for small-scale miners, sand and gravel (SAG), and quarry permit holders in recently via Zoom, as part of an ongoing effort to capacitate permit holders of mining permits issued by local government units (LGUs).

The MGB said in a statement on Tuesday that the event took place on June 16 to also provide technical knowledge on the proper conduct of mining, quarrying, and SAG operations to the participating permit holders and the technical secretariat of the Provincial Mining Regulatory Board (PMRB) in Palawan.

During the undertaking, technical personnel from the MGB MIMAROPA Region discussed basic mining laws, rules, and regulations, as well as various mining permits and other related permits issued by the State through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to a qualified person, as well as those devolved to the local government.

Participants were also instructed on how to properly harvest sand and gravel materials from rivers, as well as how to conduct a boundary assessment of authorized areas, which included slope stabilization.

