Leading home-grown hair and beauty brand Bong Villanueva Salon is celebrating its 21 years of excellence in the industry and is offering brand new services for its loyal customers and patrons.

The local enterprise is also expanding to position itself as a one-stop-shop in its main branch along Rizal Avenue for all beauty needs by announcing its newest offerings, such as nail extensions and gel polish, as well as eyelash extension and lip tattoo services, according to owner and founder Bong Villanueva.

“We will continue to provide quality and award-winning service using our high-end technology and dedicated staff to the people of Palawan, together with our partner suppliers in the industry, Davines and Kérastase,” Villanueva said.

His salon will celebrate its anniversary on May 8.

He added that reaching 21 years in the beauty industry has been no easy feat. During the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was challenging to stay afloat due to forced business closures. Despite those challenges, the salon was committed to ensuring that all their staff would keep their jobs.

“Patuloy pa rin ang pag-enhance ng aming mga staff kasi namumuhunan talaga kami sa skills nila para ma-meet ang international standards,” he added.

Villanueva is also inviting everyone to visit their branches all over Puerto Princesa to try the newest trends in hair and beauty. He recommends that women should try getting a textured blonde cut with textured edges, or soft layers for those who want a subtle but enhanced change in their usual everyday look.

Their branches also offer makeup services for those celebrating special occasions. Villanueva says that blushing brides and bridesmaids will surely love their earth-toned palettes.

Also, for a limited period, all salon branches will be offering special promos such as 50 percent off on all on eyebrow microblading and shading and P999 for all hair rebonding services.