The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Mimaropa conducted a comprehensive geologic mapping of the Sapa and Katipunan Quadrangles in Bataraza, Palawan on April 12 to 27, with the objective of identifying and mapping the distribution of different lithologic units in the area.

The Sapa Quadrangle primarily covers Barangays Sapa, Malitub, and Tagnato, while the Katipunan Quadrangle encompasses Barangays Tagnato, Puring, Buliluyan, Tabud, and Tagolango.

According to DENR-MGB, these quadrangles are characterized by extensive deposits of massive and bedded clastic rocks and limestones, which have been categorized into distinct formational units including the Panas Formation, Pandian Formation, Iwahig Formation, and Sumbiling Limestone.

During the mapping process, geologists observed the presence of quartz-rich, massive sandstones, as well as interbedded sandstones, siltstones, and mudstones on the hills of Barangays Sapa and Malitub.

Limestone exposures were also observed to be prominently distributed along the road networks, stretching from Barangay Sapa southward to Barangay Buliluyan and westward to Barangay Tagolango. These reefal limestones consist of calcirudites, calcarenites, and calcisiltites, indicating varying depositional environments across the atoll.

The geologic mapping initiative in the southernmost barangays of Bataraza falls under the regular activities of the MGB as part of its National Geological Quadrangle Mapping Program (NGQMP). This program aims to systematically map the geology of the entire country on a 1:50,000 scale, utilizing Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar topographic maps as base maps and Geographic Information System (GIS) technology for data processing and map generation.

The geologic maps and accompanying technical reports derived from this undertaking are expected to provide valuable information to various stakeholders.

These resources can contribute to the development of the country’s mineral, energy, and water resources. Additionally, they aid in environmental protection, land use classification, planning, and overall development efforts.

Looking ahead, the MGB Mimaropa has identified the Barong-Barong Quadrangle, which covers portions of Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, and Rizal in Palawan, as its official geologic mapping target for the remainder of 2023. The bureau remains committed to advancing its geologic mapping endeavors to enhance the understanding of the region’s geological landscape and its implications for sustainable development.

