The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) has opened the nominations for the 2023 Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Awards (PMIEA), Safest Mines and Mines Best Personalities Awards, and Best Mining Forest Contest.

These awards aim to recognize the private sector’s initiatives and exemplary achievements in the protection of the environment and ecology, and their contribution to economic growth and improvement in the quality of life of Filipinos.

Mining contractors, permittees, and permit holders involved in active exploration, surface or underground mining operation, quarry operation, and/or mineral processing that have demonstrated excellent records on safety and health, environmental management, social/community development and management, and reforestation performance and accomplishments for the period of July 2022 to June 2023 are qualified for the subject awards.

The concerned MGB Regional Office will conduct preliminary evaluation/verification of the accomplishments/performance of mining contractors, permittees, and permit holders within their jurisdiction who are applying for nomination.

According to the MGB, the existing guidelines on the validation and selection for the said awards shall remain, with nominees being required to submit write-up, supporting documents, and audio-visual presentation as part of their entries.

All pertinent documents, including results of the preliminary evaluation/verification, shall be submitted to the MGB Central Office (c/o Mine Safety, Environment, and Social Development Division) via mgbpmiea@gmail.com on or before August 22, 2023.