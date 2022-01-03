The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) tapped mining companies in the country to extend assistance to affected communities following the onslaught of Typhoon “Odette.”

Pursuant to Memorandum Circular No. 2021-011, “Realignment of Social Development and Management Program’s Unutilized Funds to Support Affected Impact and Non-Impact Communities due to Typhoon Odette” dated December 20, 2021, all MGB Regional Offices are being authorized to allow the realignment of the mining companies’ unutilized or unspent funds in their 2021 Annual Social Development and Management Program (ASDMP), and/or provision of Corporate Social Responsibility to assist typhoon victims within the host and neighboring communities, as well as calamity-hit provinces from the regions.

The latest issuance also states that if the 2021 ASDMP fund has already been utilized, mining companies are also allowed to use a portion of their 1st Quarter 2022 ASDMP budget, subject to consultation with their host and neighboring communities.

Under Republic Act No. 7942 or the Philippine Mining Act of 1995, the mining contractor/permit holder/lessee is mandated to allot annually a minimum of 1.5 percent of their operating costs for the implementation of various social development programs for their host and neighboring communities.

This is in line with the SDMP’s overall goal to uplift the quality of life and improve the living condition of the people towards the end of mine life, even after the company ceases its operations.