Numerous meteor showers are likely to be visible in the night sky during the month of December, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration’s (PAGASA) astronomical journal.

PAGASA said the Geminids and Ursids meteor showers will occur on December 14 and 22, respectively.

The Geminids have a Zenithal Hourly Rate (ZHR) of approximately 120, which is the number of meteors seen each hour during the peak date, while the Ursids have a ZHR of approximately 10.

“However, the computation of ZHR assumes that one is observing in a perfectly dark and clear sky and the radiant is located directly overhead. The number of ZHR decreases under certain circumstances, “ PAGASA stated.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Geminids peak during mid-December each year.

The radiant or the point in the sky from which the Geminids appear to come from is the constellation Gemini. While the parent body responsible for Ursids meteor shower is the comet BP/Tuttle.

Meanwhile, the December Solstice will be observed on 21 December 2021 at 11:59 pm wherein the northern hemisphere will experience the shortest day and this day also marks the first day of winter.

Consequently, in the southern hemisphere, this day marks the first day of summer.

The sun will reach its most southerly point in the sky, in the constellation Capricornus, at a declination of 23.5°S, PAGASA stated.