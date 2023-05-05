Netizens can now access their files, such as photos, videos, and other media, through Meta’s Messenger application, after the app apparently encountered a glitch on Thursday, May 4.

Netizens were surprised that the feature could no longer retrieve their shared media, even though it was still available through backreading. However, many found this process to be tedious

Ookla’s Down Detector recorded a surge of user reports about the messenger app, with 18k reports around 12:00 noon peaking at 355k reports at 1:00 pm, and then gradually decreasing until around 11:00 pm with 20k reports.

45% of the reports were about issues with the app itself, while 35% complained about accessing the history, and 21% had a problem sending messages.

Down Detector’s live outage map showed that the majority of the reports about the Messenger app were recorded in metropolitan cities like Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Cagayan De Oro, and Davao, possibly due to the high concentration of internet users in these areas.

The feature was restored around midnight.

Meta and Facebook have not yet issued any clarification on the glitch. However, tech experts suggest that there might be some changes on Meta’s server or its Application Programming Interface (API).

Others claim that the glitch might be the result of a possible Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDOS) attack.

