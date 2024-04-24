Cavite 2nd District Representative Lani Mercado-Revilla, represented her husband Bong Revilla this Wednesday, and gave financial assistance to 2,500 indigent citizens in crisis situations in Narra.

In a press conference earlier on April 24, Mercado-Revilla said that the financial assistance of P2000 per person will aid those indigent citizens in the municipality.

Sen. Revilla’s office received the letter from the Narra LGU asking for their aid, but Mercado-Revilla noted that her husband could not make the trip himself as he was recovering from a tear in his Achilles tendon, following an accident while shooting his new movie “Alyas Pogi 4”.

“Unfortunately around 2am in the morning tumakbo siya, nag-sprint run siya (…) Nagkaroon siya ng bone spurs na kumaskas sa kaniyang tendon that caused it to have a tear. Mga 3-5 months ang recuperation niya before he can step on his right,” Merado-Revilla explained.

P 5 million in total will be given this morning to those in Narra, with municipal vice mayor Jay Calso greeting Mercado-Revilla straight from the airport.

Along with the financial assistance, Mercado-Revilla will also share insights on laws recently penned by Sen. Revilla this year, namely RA 11894 or the “No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act” which allowed students to take examinations with unsettled tuition balance, and RA 11982 which added cash benefits for senior citizens reaching 80, 85, 90, 95, and 100 years of age.

Mercado-Revilla was accompanied by provincial vice governor Leoncio Ola, Councilor Ipe Argueza, and ABC Ernie Ferrer. The financial assistance program was the first of a series to be done by Senator Revilla’s office in Palawan.