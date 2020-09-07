Mental health issue a major concern for educational sector

In the online press briefing of Laging Handa on Monday, Briones said that mental health issue has become a challenging issue to the sector because of suicide.

Education secretary Leonor Briones said on Monday her department is addressing a growing concern about mental health as students face difficult education challenges under a new normal.

“Ang tingin ko na pinakachallenging na problema sa amin sa DepEd ay ang suicide pero mas malaking challenge ’yong general feeling of anxiety, fear,” Briones said.

“Hindi ito katulad ng Algebraic Equation na hahanapin lang si X,Y and Z, ‘yon lang ang unknown pero sa panahong ito ang daming unknown at may epekto sa bata,” she added.

Briones said that they are offering programs not only for the students but also for the parents, teachers and other stakeholders in the education sector.

“Kaya bago pa magkaroon ng maraming malalang insidente ay nag-umpisa na kami ng Mental Health and Psychosocial Counseling, July pa ito. Hindi lamang sa mga bata ang mga challenge na ito kundi sa mga teachers, staff, sa lahat na kumakaharap sa emerging new normal. Maraming cause for anxiety and worry kaya marami kaming ginagawang webinars, programs sa mga teachers and parents,” she said.

Briones said that they have received a report about a suicide case but are still determining if it is linked to the pandemic situation.

“Tinitingnan natin kung ito ba ay COVID-19 related. On record ay isa out of more than 24 million enrollees ngayon at ayaw natin na magkaroon ng dagdag na insidente kaya dapat harapin natin ito. We are not only protecting the health of the child but also enhancing what they are going to learn and their mental,” Briones said.

