Men allegedly involved in a punching incident at McDonald’s around 4:41 a.m. today, June 12, on Rizal Avenue were apprehended by the Puerto Princesa City Anti-Crime Task Force (ACTF) at Jollibee on the same street.

A call to 911 reported a supposed altercation of several individuals at the fast food establishment, prompting ACTF to respond. However, they found no sign of the incident upon arrival, except for the manager and crew, Corazon Angnas and Romeo Pascual, who requested assistance in tracking down the individuals involved in the incident.

They searched for the unidentified men and managed to apprehend one named Arman Tero, a resident of Tumbaga Road 2, Barangay Tagburos. The ACTF said he cooperated and was escorted to their vehicle.

“Hinanap natin ito at natagpuan nga natin sa Jollibee Rizal Avenue ang mga ito. Nung inimbitahan natin ang isa na si Tero (…) maayos naman syang sumama na isakay sa mobil. Hinanap pa natin ang mga kasamahan nito dahil hiwa-huwalay diumano sila,” the ACTF said in a post via We R1 at Your Service.

The others were later found and identified as Emil Jacinto, who supposedly resides in Old Buncag, Barangay Mandaragat, and Troy Ceracanpio, reportedly from Barangay Bagong Sikat.

Upon inviting them to board the vehicle for transport to the police station due to complaints from the McDonald’s staff, the suspects became hostile, hurling insults and even challenging the ACTF to a physical altercation.

Despite efforts to de-escalate the situation, one of the suspects suddenly punched one of ACTF personnel.

“Nung inimbitahan natin silang isakay sa mobil dahil dadalhin sa PS 1 at dahil may reklamo ang mga nasabing manager at crew ng McDo Rizal. Pinagmumura kami at hinahamon kami nang suntukan. Agad naman nating pinababa ang tensyon,” said a personnel of the ACTF.

“Ngunit ilang sandali ay nanghamon ulit at biglang sinuntok ang tropa na si Cold One. Inawat natin ito ngunit ayaw na talaga magpapigil. Sinuntok ulit si tropa,” the personnel added.

Although the authorities attempted to restrain them, the suspects allegedly persisted in their aggression. They fled the scene on their motorcycles, prompting pursuit, which ended at Police Station 1 on Valencia Street.

Upon arrival at the station, Jacinto was said to have initially displayed a confrontational attitude, but eventually calmed down after interaction with the police. Subsequently, due to their intoxication, the suspects approached the authorities, expressing remorse and seeking forgiveness, which was granted.

The others were reportedly able to escape.