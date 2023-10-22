Like usual, whenever I have some weekend time to spare, I bring my mom along for a joyride. It’s a way for her to break free from the confines of her daily routine because, from Monday to Friday, she’s either at home all day or at the Coop Hospital for her dialysis treatment.

Yesterday, I told her that we would do just that and collect the flowers I had ordered from Blooms by Jong. They were intended for my dad’s birthday, as I had initially planned to visit him at Loyola Memorial Gardens.

While we were getting ready to leave the house, my mom started talking, and she had a lot of stories to share. One story, in particular, stood out. She recalled a family meal we had many years ago at Ignacio’s Restaurant, back when it was still located near the city bay and the Immaculate Conception Cathedral.

The knowledge that she retains even fragmentary recollections of our happy family days filled my heart, but I was also prepared for an interesting twist in her story.

As she continued to talk, it became apparent that her recall had taken a creative turn.

She said that we were all there together at Ignacio’s: my lola Santi (her mother), manang Lilay Umandap (my lola’s bff), tatay Pediong Macasaet, manang Ofel (my lola’s sungka playmate), and even our dogs Kagata, which means “to bite,” and Rotosa, which means “to give chase” in Cuyonon.

She insisted that we would always order pizza instead of our usual fare of lomi and pancit guisado.

In reality, it was quite different.

Back in those days, it was just my dad, Cecil, Carlo, and lola who were with us. We would occasionally dine together at Ignacio’s, but only on noteworthy occasions or when we got school awards. The restaurant was popular locally for the two dishes, which we adored, not to mention the siopao served on the side.

The discrepancy between her story and reality didn’t surprise me or leave me puzzled because I expected it; however, it served as a clear example to me of how dementia could paint its own unique version of our shared history.

If there were others in the car who didn’t know about my mother’s dementia, they would probably be baffled and find her story strange. Her disease has led her into a dimension that only we—those familiar with her and informed about her condition—can truly understand.

Her fictitious story wasn’t meant to deceive me, but as a means to bridge the gaps left by her deteriorating memory. It wasn’t meant to be untruthful; instead, it mirrored her brain’s effort to patch up the missing pieces of information.

Dementia can result in memory distortions, where real events are recalled with inaccuracies or blended with other people or events. The reality is that it’s a complex and progressive condition.

Who knows, maybe one day she will lose those moments of clarity and connection. Just like the male guest on “Bawal ang Judgmental” on TVJ, who was in tears while sharing that his mother no longer recognizes him because she also has dementia.

This is why it’s become a part of our conversations to ask her about who I am, who she is, who her husband is, who my siblings are, who her grandchild is, who her daughter-in-law is, and many more. Just so she can remember while she still can, because I know that one day the inevitable will happen.

Caring for a family member experiencing memory distortions due to dementia can pose challenges, but it’s important to handle the situation with patience, empathy, and understanding. Yes, maintaining conversations with them is a must, as it impacts their mental well-being and overall quality of life, even as the disease advances.

In my experience, consistent communication makes my mother laugh and makes her feel connected to me. It alleviates her melancholy, like yesterday, when she couldn’t stop laughing when she said I looked pretty, although I’m a little overweight.