A member of the Philippine Marines sustained serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle allegedly speeding on Sunday morning at Kilometer 4, along the South National Highway in Barangay Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City.

Aside from him, two others were injured in the incident that took place at 6:58 a.m. on March 10.

A report from Police Station 2 said that at the time, a Nissan NP300 Navara pick-up, driven by Franco Rosadeña, 29, of Barangay San Manuel, lost control and collided with multiple objects, including a pedestrian and parked vehicles.

The incident, captured by CCTV footage, showed Rosadeña’s vehicle speeding and failing to navigate a curve properly before veering off the road.

Investigation detailed that the pick-up truck, carrying two passengers, Lorry Anne Condesa, 23, a student from Brgy. Sta. Monica, and Sean Leigh Morallo, 25, a call center agent from Brgy. Matahimik, first struck Erwin Parel, 49, an active member of the Philippine Marines from Barangay Tiniguiban.

Following this, the vehicle collided with a street light post and two parked multicabs.

Emergency services responded to the scene, where they found debris scattered and evidence of the violent impact. Parel sustained serious injuries and was transported to Palawan Adventist Hospital for urgent care.

The passengers in the Nissan NP300 Navara also suffered injuries and received medical attention.

Authorities have taken Rosadeña into custody for further investigation and to determine the charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple serious physical injuries and damage to property.

The damaged vehicles have been impounded at the local station for further examination.