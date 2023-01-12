Megaworld, the largest developer and operator of homegrown hotel brands in the Philippines, is constructing its first hotel property on the island of Palawan.

Cleofe Albiso, managing director of the Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, said this is the 10-storey Savoy Palawan, which will will feature 306 guest rooms and suites with a variety of floor plans, ideal for visitors to the island, especially in the 462-hectare Paragua Coastown in San Vicente town in the northern part of the province.

“This will be our first hotel in Palawan, which will be the fourth Savoy Hotel in our portfolio. As we continue to tap on the rising opportunities in Philippine tourism, we also hope to meet the demand for accommodations in San Vicente, which is known to have the longest beach line in the entire country,” said Albiso.

Savoy Palawan will be five-minute walk from the beach and a few steps from the Mangrove Reserve Park in the vicinity. The property offers a swimming pool with a separate children’s pool, as well as a pool deck on the third floor.

It will also have a fitness center, spa with a wet and dry sauna, and a children’s club.

In addition, there will be four food and beverage outlets in the hotel: an all-day dining restaurant with an alfresco area, Zabana Bar & Lounge, a grill bar with outdoor dining, and a specialty restaurant.

Savoy Palawan will also have its own ballroom and smaller function rooms with pre-function areas as well as a business center and meeting room.

Suite and VIP guests will also have exclusive access to the Executive Lounge that offers beverages and hors d’oeuvres all throughout the day, as well as breakfast in the morning.

“Savoy Palawan will highlight some sustainability features that will make it as a luxury green hotel. The hotel’s equipment and machines will be certified ‘energy-efficient’ and we will also be using recycled water for washing from our rain harvesting facility. Since Paragua Coastown will also be a bike-friendly community, we will provide facilities for bikes in our hotel,” Albiso said.

Savoy Palawan is scheduled for opening in 2028. It will be the 17th hotel property launched by Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, the country’s largest operator of homegrown hotel brands. Out of the 17 hotel properties launched, 12 are operational while five more are in the pipeline including Savoy Palawan and Grand Westside Hotel in Parañaque City, which is poised to be the biggest hotel in the Philippines once it opens.

The existing operational hotels, with around 4,500 hotel room keys, include Richmonde Hotel Ortigas, Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, Richmonde Hotel Iloilo, Savoy Hotel Newport, Savoy Hotel Boracay, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, Belmont Hotel Manila, Belmont Hotel Boracay, Belmont Hotel Mactan, Kingsford Hotel Manila, Twin Lakes Hotel in Tagaytay, and Hotel Lucky Chinatown in Binondo, Manila.

