Megaworld, a leader in urban township development, is set to transform a six-hectare site into a lifestyle estate in Puerto Princesa City, in collaboration with its fully-owned subsidiary, Suntrust Properties, Inc.

The venture is a collaborative effort with Suntrust Properties, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Megaworld.

The company said Monday that its new project, Baytown Palawan, will be situated along the city’s South Road with picturesque bay views. This development represents Megaworld’s 31st township in the Philippines and will include a variety of residential condominiums, hotels, and commercial retail areas.

“Finally, we are building our signature concept of a ‘lifestyle estate’ in this Palawan capital city where the residential components of the township perfectly blend with the commercial hub, and of course, the hotel developments within the mix as well. Our themed residential condominium clusters will complement the city’s relaxing natural environment,” said Suntrust Properties, Inc. President Harrison Paltongan.

Suntrust Properties will take the lead in constructing the majority of residential condominium clusters in BAYTOWN PALAWAN. Additionally, Megaworld will develop a high-end, exclusive residential community within this lifestyle estate.

The company is scheduled to commence land development activities next year. Over the coming five years, a budget of P7 billion has been earmarked for the development of this lifestyle estate.

“We are bringing the vibrant concept of our very own Forbes Town BGC to Puerto Princesa. We are excited on how Baytown will be able to transform the cityscape of Puerto Princesa,” says Javier Romeo Abustan, vice president of sales and marketing, Megaworld Palawan.

Baytown Palawan is Megaworld’s second mixed-use development in Palawan province. Meanwhile, for Suntrust, this project is their first in the province, highlighting their expansion across the country.

Megaworld is also developing Paragua Coastown in San Vicente, a 462-hectare eco-tourism community noted for having the longest beachline in the country.

In the past two years, Paragua Coastown has launched a series of residential, commercial, and hotel projects, with ongoing land development.