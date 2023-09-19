The local government of San Vicente and Megaworld employees led the International Coastal Cleanup Day last Saturday at what is known as Long Beach, the “longest white sand beach” in the Philippines, stretching 14.7 kilometers.

JR Abustan, vice president for sales and marketing at Megaworld Palawan, said the activity is part of their newly launched MEGreen Campaign.

He further said that Megaworld’s leadership on Saturday, September 16, in the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) was the first-ever initiative to cover the entire length of Long Beach.

“This cleanup drive is actually the very first to cover the entire stretch of San Vicente’s Long Beach. It’s also timely because this activity forms part of our newly launched MEGreen campaign, Megaworld’s company-wide sustainability program that encourages employees to take an active part in creating a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable world in our own little way,” said Abustan.

“The Paragua Coastown cleanup drive is just the beginning of Megaworld’s many cleanup initiatives here in San Vicente. This is our way of strengthening our commitment to make sure that as we build Paragua Coastown, we also take proactive approaches to preserving the flora and fauna of this place known as the last frontier of the Philippines,” he added.

The ICC also saw the participation of Palawan LGUs, Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD), Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO), and the Philippine Air Force.

The cleanup effort took place along the 14.7-kilometer expanse of Long Beach and resulted in the collection of 882 kilograms of waste.

Long Beach holds the distinction of being the Philippines’ lengthiest coastline, covering the territories of four barangays: New Agutaya, Poblacion, San Isidro, and Alimanguan.

It includes the coastline in Brgy. New Villa Fria (formerly Kemdeng), which is where Megaworld’s 462-hectare sustainable ecotourism development, Paragua Coastown, is rapidly evolving.

Meanwhile, Mayor Amy Alvarez of San Vicente lauded Megaworld, as well as Paragua Coast Town, and IPM Construction & Development Corp. sa masigasig nilang suporta kaya matagumpay na naisagawa ang tinawag niyang “Cause for a New Coast 14.7 Long Beach Coastal Cleanup.

“Ang pangunahing layunin ng aktibidad nating ito ay upang mabawasan ang mga basura sa kahabaan ng ating nasabing baybayin, partikular na ang plastic at non-biodegradable na mga basura na maaaring makapinsala sa ating mga marine wildlife,” she said.

The town mayor also stated that the goal is to further enhance the awareness of the townspeople about environmental conservation, with the aim of creating a pollution-free community.

Moreover, this initiative is meant to boost the tourism industry and celebrate World Tourism Day 2023, with the theme “Tourism and Green Investment.”