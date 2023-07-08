Megaworld Corp. is eyeing to “propel” the local economy of the coastal town of San Vicente as it pours in billions worth of investments in the province.

During the launch of their first-ever beachside residential condominium development, the 10-storey Oceanfront Premier Residences located in Brgy. Kemdeng in San Vicente, officials of the property giant revealed that locals are already being employed by the company in the early stages of their project.

“There are locals that are employed in the construction. We aim to employ people from San Vicente and Palawan. That’s the goal,” said Megaworld Palawan head of Sales and Marketing Javier Romeo Abustan in a statement.

“We are starting the development now and when we finish, we will be generating a lot of jobs, therefore contributing to the Palawan tourism industry sustainably,” he added.

Within their 462-hectare ecotourism township project, the Paragua Coastown, the business is building not only a beachside condominium but also a Mercato Shophouse District and a 10-storey Savoy Palawan as part of the Porto Hotel District.

Megaworld’s senior assistant vice president and head of Public Relations and Media Affairs, Harold Geronimo, explained that their project in San Vicente aims to have a two-fold impact.

Not only will it propel the local economy, but it will also provide income opportunities for the residents, allowing them to support their families. He said by investing in the development of the coastal town, Megaworld is contributing to San Vicente’s economic growth while directly benefiting the livelihoods of the community members.

“When we finished the townships, when we had the hotels, when we had the entire boutique hotel district, the shophouse district. We need workers to be working in the hotels. We need workers to man the commercial district. We need security. We need entrepreneurs who will be selling up their businesses there. So it will really propel the local economy of San Vicente,” said Geronimo.

Megaworld’s first beachside innovative residential property

Offering a view of the picturesque Pagdanan Bay, the Oceanfront Premiere residences will provide 189 smart home units. These units will feature a wireless system that can be accessed remotely using an app, enabling occupants to enjoy the ease and convenience of controlling various features inside, such as lighting fixtures and smart appliances in the living, kitchen, dining areas, and the bedroom.

Available units come in different types and sizes, including studio units with balconies measuring 32 square meters, executive studios with a maximum size of 42 square meters, executive studios with balconies reaching up to 38 square meters, one-bedroom units with balconies spanning 44 square meters, executive one-bedroom units with balconies extending up to 54 square meters, one-bedroom premier suites with balconies measuring up to 71 square meters, two-bedroom units covering an area of 64 square meters, two-bedroom units with balconies ranging up to 71 square meters, and two-bedroom premier suites with balconies that reach up to 105.5 square meters.

The condominium will also feature retail areas on the ground level, providing convenient access for future residents. The third-floor central amenity area will showcase an infinity pool with a layered cascading water feature, offering breathtaking views of the expansive Pagdanan Bay.

Other amenities include a kiddie pool, in-pool lounge, and pool deck, offering residents options for relaxation and leisure.

Residents will have access to a reading nook and meditation area, as well as outdoor lounges for unwinding as well as a function room, fitness center with a yoga area, co-working space, game room, and daycare facilities, catering to the diverse needs of residents.

Green and Sustainability features

Being stone-throw away with the beach and the mountains, the Oceanfront Premier Residences integrated green and sustainable features that demonstrate the commitment of the development to promote sustainability and reduce its environmental impact.

These will include low-flow rate fixtures in toilet and kitchen areas to promote water conservation, use of energy-efficient equipment and air-conditioning units with high energy-efficiency ratings and occupancy sensors in hallways and parking floors that contribute to energy conservation, a rainwater harvesting system w to utilize and conserve water resources and its own materials recovery facility to support the government’s waste management efforts.

Megaworld also plans to develop landscaped parks and gardens, an esplanade along the creek, Mangrove Reserve Park.

Currently, 52% of the 83-hectare area being developed inside Paragua Coastown is dedicated to nature-reserves and open areas.

Banking on Megaworld’s property development experience

For over 32 years, Megaworld has developed 30 townships and integrated lifestyle communities in key cities in the Philippines, including its first landmark achievement, The Eastwood City township launched in 1996, the cyber city of McKinley Hill in Taguig City and the tourism-oriented Newport City in Pasay City.

Upon its completion in 2028, the Oceanfront Premier Residences is expected to generate around P2.3 billion in sales.

With reportedly around P40-billion worth of investment for the eyed ecotourism township Paragua Coastown, Megaworld is keen on improving the quality of life of their impact communities through their projects.

“Our vision is to uplift lives, impact society and help shape the nation. We don’t focus just on making money,” Geronimo underscored.