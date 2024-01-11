Megaworld, the country’s premiere property developer and operator, is constructing its second hotel in the 462-hectare Paragua Coastown ecotourism township in San Vicente, boasting easy beach access and scenic mountain vistas.

In the property giant’s statement this Thursday, it announced the development of the 10-storey Paragua Sands Hotel, offering 313 diverse-layout guest rooms and suites, perfectly suited for travelers to San Vicente.

“We are very excited to introduce our 20th hotel property in our portfolio, and what better destination to host it than in San Vicente, Palawan, which is home to the longest beachline in the country and the second longest in the entire Southeast Asia,” said Cleofe Albiso, managing director, Megaworld Hotels and Resorts.

Paragua Sands Hotel features an array of room options, such as the Twin Suite (up to 32 sqm), Queen Suite (up to 32.5 sqm), Junior Suite (up to 61 sqm), Executive Suite (up to 60.5 sqm), and the expansive Presidential Suite (140 sqm).

For guests with specific accommodation needs, Specially-Abled Suites (up to 34 sqm) are also provided. Every room boasts varied views of the nearby mountains and Pagdanan Bay.

The hotel is conveniently situated just a short five-minute walk from both the beach and the mangrove reserve park, seamlessly integrating into the large-scale ecotourism township. This placement ensures easy access to the area’s natural attractions, enhancing the overall guest experience.

Neighboring it are the Savoy Hotel Palawan and the Oceanfront Premier Residences, marking the first developments of a hotel and residential condominium within the Paragua Coastown. Additionally, the hotel is encircled by the soon-to-emerge Mercato Shophouse District, further enriching its surrounding environment.

“The hotel’s façade will showcase gradient-colored balconies and walls with art murals inspired by modern contemporary art, which will further distinguish Paragua Sands Hotel from all the other surrounding developments,” Megaworld stated.

As guests step into the grand hotel lobby, they will be greeted by an ambiance that resonates with the natural beauty of Paragua Coastown. The interior design, inspired by the lush and vibrant environment of the place, features a palette of earth tones and incorporates natural elements. The flooring mirrors the exquisite shades of San Vicente’s renowned fine sandy beaches.

In keeping with the local essence, Megaworld has carefully selected materials like solihiya and rattan, blending them with contemporary design elements. This fusion is evident in the furniture, decorative lighting, and screens that adorn the hotel’s interiors, creating an atmosphere that is both authentically local and elegantly modern.

Paragua Sands Hotel will feature a variety of exciting facilities and amenities located at the central amenity area on the second and third floors. These include its own swimming pool and kiddie pool, a pool deck with seating area, an outdoor deck and balconies, a kid’s club, spa with treatment rooms, fitness center with yoga area, and male and female changing rooms with wet and dry sauna.

The hotel will also feature a ballroom that can accommodate up to 220 people, function rooms that can host up to 80 individuals, and meeting rooms that can have up to 66 people. There will also be a business center with four (4) workstations for those who want to squeeze in some work during their stay.

Paragua Sands Hotel will also feature four food and beverage outlets: an all-day dining restaurant with both alfresco and private dining areas, Zabana Bar & Lounge, pool bar and grill with outdoor dining, and a specialty restaurant. There will also be a gift shop and several retail spaces at the ground floor.

Additionally, suite and VIP guests will enjoy exclusive access to the Executive Lounge which offers beverages and hors d’oeuvres all throughout the day, as well as breakfast in the morning.

To be managed and operated by Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, Paragua Sands Hotel is scheduled for opening in 2029. It will be the 20th hotel property launched by Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, the country’s largest operator of homegrown hotel brands.

Out of the 20 hotel properties launched, 12 are operational with around 5,000 hotel room keys, namely Richmonde Hotel Ortigas, Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, Richmonde Hotel Iloilo, Savoy Hotel Newport, Savoy Hotel Boracay, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, Belmont Hotel Manila, Belmont Hotel Boracay, Belmont Hotel Mactan, Kingsford Hotel Manila, Twin Lakes Hotel in Laurel, Batangas near Tagaytay, and Hotel Lucky Chinatown in Binondo, Manila.

Paragua Sands Hotel is the latest homegrown hotel development by property giant Megaworld, the only Philippine real estate development company to earn a “Hall of Fame” distinction as “Best Developer” after winning the Outstanding Developer Award at the Property and Real Estate Excellence Award by FIABCI Philippines for three straight years (2015, 2016, and 2017).

The company was also named the “Best Developer” at the prestigious Philippines Property Awards by PropertyGuru for three consecutive years (2016, 2017, and 2018).