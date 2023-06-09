Several organizations in the province recently conducted a two-day medical mission, providing healthcare services to around 600 residents of Cagayancillo, an island town.

The Medical Civic Action Program was a collaborative effort between the Coast Guard District Palawan, Coast Guard Auxiliary District Palawan, and various organizations such as LGU Cagayancillo, Palawan Medical Society, Philippine Dental Association-Palawan Chapter, DepEd Palawan, Camp Ricarte Station Hospital, WESCOM Dental Dispensary, Aborlan Medicare Hospital, Provincial DOH Office, Ospital Ng Palawan, Philippine Red Cross Palawan Center Chapter, and Kiwanis Clubs of Young Professionals, Infinity, Damayan, and the 2nd Palawan Police Mobile Force Company. The goal of the program was to address the healthcare needs of the community.

The medical volunteers embarked on a sea journey to Cagayancillo aboard the Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Malabrigo.

During the mission, the residents were provided with a range of essential services free of charge. These included comprehensive medical check-ups, dental examinations, circumcision procedures, blood donations, distribution of medicines, provision of mosquito nets, free haircuts, and thoughtful gift giving for the children.

The local community expressed heartfelt appreciation for the medical volunteers and the services they provided.

