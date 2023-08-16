A three-day medical mission is currently being conducted for the residents of Rizal, lasting until August 17, and organized to provide essential healthcare services.

The initiative is organized by the provincial government led by Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates through the Serbisyo Progreso Sambayan (SPS), taking place at the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) Training Center in the town.

The provincial information office said Tuesday that it is a collaborative effort involving the Dr. Jose Rizal District Hospital (DJRDH), as well as the office of 2nd District Palawan Representative Jose Alvarez, the Rizal municipal government, Rural Health Unit (RHU), Special Forces, Rizal Sagip Kalusugan (RSK), Palawan State University (PSU)-Rizal Campus, Barangay Health Workers (BHW), and Barangay Nutrition Scholars (BNS).

A religious mass was also held, led by Rev. Fr. Joseph Ngo Van Ha, SVD, followed by a brief program before the commencement of medical services.

Socrates personally attended the launch of the event, expressing gratitude to those who participated and contributed to the SPS Medical Mission. It is anticipated that many sick individuals from Palawan in need of medical attention will be assisted.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako na nakarating po kami sapagkat ito po ay unang lakad ng SPS Medical Mission, Serbisyo Progreso Sambayanan at karangalan ko pong makasama ko po kayo,” he said.

“Sana hindi naman tayo magkasakit pero yung may mga sakit po ay sana matulungan kayo ng ating provincial medical personnel at kung ano pang mga pangangailangan na inaasahan nating matutugunan sa pagtutulungan nating lahat kasama ang local government ng bayan ng Rizal sa pakikipagtulungan natin sa tanggapan ni Congressman JCA,” he added.

Mayor Norman Ong expressed gratitude to the provincial government and the office of Alvarez for conducting the medical mission in the town of Rizal, which is a significant help for their fellow citizens.

“Alam niyo po, bibihira yung ganitong mga pagkakataon na mayroong medical mission, kaya sa amin, in behalf ng bayan ng Rizal, kami po nina vice, mga SB members at lahat ng mga kababayan namin dito ay taus puso ang pasasalamat syempre sa ating governor at sa ating congressman sa pagdadala ng serbisyo para sa aming mga kababayan,” Ong said.

Some of the officials who attended and delivered messages included Vice Mayor Maria Gracia Zapanta, Sanggunian Bayan (SB) member Sherwin Macasaet representing Alvarez, and SB member Kim Apostol.

Among the free medical services provided to the residents of the mentioned town are consultations for OB, pediatric, and internal medicine, as well as the distribution of free medications and vitamins. Free circumcision, laboratory tests, radiology, blood smear for malaria, and height and weight measurements are also being conducted.

The SPS medical mission will also be carried out by the provincial government in other municipalities in the province, driven by Governor Socrates’ aim to continually strengthen the healthcare sector and bring these mentioned free medical services closer to the Palaweños.