Medical experts are exploring the wider implications of nicotine on human health in light of evolving public perceptions and the increasing popularity of harm reduction products like vapes, heated tobacco, and nicotine pouches.

The recent Global Forum on Nicotine highlighted potential therapeutic uses of nicotine, cautioning against its sole demonization in tobacco-related diseases.

Mark Oates, director of consumer groups We Vape and the Snus Users Association, emphasized the public misconception surrounding nicotine’s role in smoking-related illnesses.

“I’m pretty sure before electronic cigarettes arrived, we never heard of nicotine and the developing brain,” he said. “It’s time to explore the potential benefits of nicotine rather than scapegoating it for everything,” said addiction medicine specialist Dr. Garrett McGovern.

Despite harm reduction’s promise, the global concern persists with 1.1 billion smokers.

Clive Bates, panel moderator and director of Counterfactual Consulting Limited, stressed the urgency of addressing the annual death toll of 8 million.

“Eight million people die each year from smoking-related causes, and hundreds of thousands are ill. We have the means to address this,” he said.

Dr. Carolyn Beaumont shared insights from prescribing nicotine to smokers transitioning to vaping, emphasizing mental health considerations.

Dr. Alex Wodak highlighted the challenge of rapidly reducing the death toll, urging improved strategies.

“That’s equivalent to the population of Switzerland each year. Our primary objective should be to reduce this number as rapidly as possible,” he said.

“People smoke because of nicotine, but they die due to the resistance to harm reduction,” Dr. Wodak said. “Our challenge is to develop strategies that not only work but work better than existing approaches,” he added.

Dr. Paul Newhouse acknowledged nicotine’s diverse effects, emphasizing its potential benefits for certain individuals.

For many individuals, nicotine may never be desired or needed. However, for some, it could be useful, potentially benefiting cognitive performance, mood regulation, or anxiety management,” he said

Oates concluded by advocating for the recognition of safer alternatives by public health officials and policymakers.

He also said there is no evidence of any society completely ceasing nicotine use once it starts.

“We’ve only seen countries like Sweden transition to safer versions. Public health officials and policymakers must recognize this fact and understand that the path forward is through safer products,” he said.

The ongoing exploration of nicotine’s potential benefits underscores the need for a nuanced approach in addressing tobacco-related health concerns.