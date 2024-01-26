A meat vendor was arrested by police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives in a buy-bust operation yesterday along the national road in Purok Highway, Barangay Malatgao, Narra.

Alias Olan, 45, a resident of Brgy. Poblacion in the said town, fell into the hands of authorities on January 25 in an operation spearheaded jointly by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), Palawan Provincial Police Office, and personnel of Narra Municipal Police Station, with coordination from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

During the operation, law enforcement officers confiscated several items from Olan’s possession, control, and custody, including one small-size heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance, believed to be shabu, which was purchased by undercover agents.

Additionally, they recovered two ₱1,000 used as boodle money, a ₱500, and a ₱20. The suspect was also found in possession of three more sachets of the suspected illegal substance, a maroon Jansport sling bag, and a black and white Honda Beat 110 motorcycle with a temporary and unreadable plate number.

The total weight of the confiscated substances was approximately 0.782 grams, with an estimated market value of around ₱5,000.

The suspect and the seized items were taken into custody at the Narra MPS following the arrest. The confiscated substances are scheduled to be sent to the Palawan Forensic Office for further examination and proper disposition.