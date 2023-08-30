Board Member Ryan Maminta has urged the provincial government to find ways to alleviate the rising prices of rice, which have been caused by an overall shortage in supply and low local production.

Maminta cited that in Narra, one of the major sources of rice and grain in Palawan, the cheapest kilo of rice now costs 50 pesos.

“Alarming ito in the sense na madami nang nagsara na retail stores. Dati 40 pesos, tapos ngayon 50 pesos per kilo na, at wala pang NFA rice kaya obligadong bumili ng 50 pesos,” Maminta said.

He added that if Narra were facing such a crisis, then urgent action must be taken involving local producers and traders.

Maminta stated that the rising costs in Palawan were due to the high production costs.

He said that the farm gate price of palay was around P21-22, and adding the cost of milling would raise the retail price of rice.

“Di naman natin gusto na bumaba ang pagbili pero sana ay bumaba ang production costs. Dapat siguro ay magkaroon tayo ng intervention kung saka-sakali,” he added.

In the July 2023 report from the Philippine Statistics Authority, rice contributed 13% to the total inflation rate in Palawan. This is notable despite July having a lower inflation rate than the previous month, and it highlights that food and non-alcoholic beverages were the main sources of deceleration. The increase in retail prices across different municipalities, as the rice is processed and delivered, led to this situation.

The council approved the call for a meeting to address these concerns. The invitees include the provincial Department of Agriculture, the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, the National Food Authority, the Department of Trade and Industry, the National Irrigation Administration, as well as municipal agriculturists, private traders, and farmers.

Maminta confirmed that they will also discuss the possibility of suppliers hoarding rice.

“Just to jack up the price, mayroong mga gumagawa ng ganito temporarily. Kahit sabihin natin na isang linggo, dalawang linggo, malaking bagay na yan. Rice is a political commodity, pag mayroong hoarding, dapat paparusahan,” Maminta said.