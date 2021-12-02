The training was conducted inside the PDRRMO Headquarter in barangay Irawan in Puerto Princesa city where the 505th Search and Rescue Group of the Philippine Airforce served as instructors, from November 17 to December 2. (Photos from PDRRMO)

Municipal Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) personnel from Bataraza, Narra, Roxas, San Vicente, El Nido, and Rizal, as well as Philippine Red Cross-Palawan staff and reservists from the Philippine Navy, recently completed a 16-day Search and Rescue Auxiliary Training (SARAT) conducted by the Provincial Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO).

The training was conducted inside the PDRRMO headquarters in barangay Irawan in Puerto Princesa city where the 505th Search and Rescue Group of the Philippine Airforce served as instructors, from November 17 to December 2.

The training sessions included Basic Life Saving (BLS), Ropemanship or Rope Rescue, Water Search and Rescue (WASAR), Vehicle Road Accident Rescue and Collapsed Structure Search, and Rescue (CSSR).

“Layunin ng pagsasanay na ito na mas palakasin pa ang kaalaman at kasanayan ng mga rescuers sa lalawigan upang mapanatili ang listom Matatag at panatag na Palawan,” PDRRMO statement.

Meanwhile, all participants and trainers underwent medical screening and had a negative antigen test result according to PDRRMO.

Ruil Alabi
is the news correspondent for Sofronio Española and Narra, Palawan. He also covers some agriculture stories. His interests are with food and technology.

