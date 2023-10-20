The Rizal Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) conducted a Training-Workshop on Public Service Continuity Planning on Thursday, October 19, in the town of Rizal for the municipal government’s personnel.

The Municipal Information Office (MIO) said the primary objective of this event was to equip department staff with the knowledge and skills needed for intelligent, efficient, and organized planning, ensuring that they are prepared to continue providing public services during any disaster, whether it has occurred or is yet to come.

The event was attended by Mayor Norman S. Ong, represented by Atty. Ryan Pacabis, Vice Mayor Maria Gracia Zapanta, represented by Vladimir Esperancilla, MDRRDMO Head Anthony Lorenzo, Admin & Training Division Chief Romeo Cadangand staff members from various departments of the local government in the town of Rizal.

Ong commended the activity as it encouraged unity among the town’s government personnel to take steps that would serve as a bridge to ensure the safety of every citizen in Rizal.