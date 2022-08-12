- Advertisement by Google -

Showbiz real-life couple McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson brought their daughter Felize to El Nido for some much-needed bonding time and to capture memories in one of the country’s most lovely tourist sites.

Elisse, who can be seen in a photo aboard an Airswift flight bound for El Nido, wrote in an Instagram post two days ago that traveling would never be the same for her and McCoy because of their “kulit toddler” Felize.

“Flying will never be the same again now that we have a kulit toddler with us 🙈 but good thing @airswift.airlinesph makes everything so convenient, direct flight to El Nido, woohoo! We’re ready for paradise! 🏝,” her caption said.

They’re staying at Frangipani, a boutique hotel encircled by a natural bamboo fence that may reward travelers with a thoughtful Palawan experience, according to the location she tagged.

Elisse’s caption: “Hello palawan.. I have so many pics of u.”

The couple and Felize enjoyed exploring the town’s islands, which include limestone cliffs encircled by crystal-clear seas and covered in lush greenery.

“[I] had a lovely day touring the islands of El Nido 🌴,” Elisse said.

The relationship between McCoy and Elisse, known as McLisse, blossomed within Bahay ni Kuya in 2016 after they first met on the set of the well-known television series Be Careful With My Heart.

