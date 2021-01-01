Jan 1, 2021

MBLT-4 performs donning of ranks to 11 promoted Marines

Jan 1, 2021 Aira Genesa Magdayao

Lt. Col. Prisco Tabo, commanding officer of the MBLT-4 facilitated the donning of ranks to newly-promoted officers 1Lt. Kelvinson Agustin, 1Lt. Joe Luis Asperin, 2Lt. Ramon Cabaring, SSgt. Jimmy Granzo, Cpl. Alex Velasco, Cpl. Edaurdo Villanueva Jr., Cpl. Emil Rhor Virrey, Cpl. Abner Jose, Cpl. Thony Gie Lagos, Cpl. Artemio Sanchez Jr. and Cpl. Reynaldo Ugali.

Photo by Aim High

A donning of ranks was held by the Marine Battalion Landing Team-4 for 11 Marines who received their promotion orders before the end of the year.

Lt. Col. Prisco Tabo, commanding officer of the MBLT-4 facilitated the donning of ranks to newly-promoted officers 1Lt. Kelvinson Agustin, 1Lt. Joe Luis Asperin, 2Lt. Ramon Cabaring, SSgt. Jimmy Granzo, Cpl. Alex Velasco, Cpl. Edaurdo Villanueva Jr., Cpl. Emil Rhor Virrey, Cpl. Abner Jose, Cpl. Thony Gie Lagos, Cpl. Artemio Sanchez Jr. and Cpl. Reynaldo Ugali.

Their new ranks were laid on their shoulders at Camp Daypo, Barangay Abo-Abo in Sofronio Española town.

“Ang paggawad sa kanila ng promosyon ay sagisag ng kanilang pagpapakita ng kahusayan sa trabaho at pagtupad sa kanilang sinumpaang tungkulin. Sa kabila ng kanilang tagumpay na nakamtan, kaakibat ng promosyong ito ang mga panibagong tungkulin at responsibilidad na kanilang gagampanan,” the MBLT-4 said on its Facebook page.

 

 

