The Marine Battalion Landing Team-4 (MBLT-4) launched its first book narrating Palawan’s struggle and victory over the New People’s Army (NPA), as well as its effective collaboration with various stakeholders on ending the local armed conflict.

“THE CURE: Defeating The Palawan Communist Terrorist Virus” was launched at Camp Daypo in Barangay Abo-Abo, Sofronio Española on Tuesday, November 30, with MBLT-4 commanding officer Maj. Glenn Llorito and 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde) deputy commander Col. Bob Apostol as guest.

Among the book’s highlights is the confrontation between the battalion’s troops and the NPA on September 3, 2020, in which several high-ranking rebel officials were killed.

“The virus to be cured should be fought by a strong immune system and this system is the enlightenment and understanding of our populace that fighting each other will never be the cure of the ills of our society,” Apostol said in his speech.

“Our Marines engaged the enemy bravely and selflessly, resulting in the neutralization of the top three leaders of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG),” Lorito said, on the other hand.

The book will be available for sale at P499. Those who are interested to have a copy may contact 0970-487-7836.

Proceeds of the book sale is intended for the children of Pfc. Cristopher Dela Cruz and SSgt. Cesar Barlas, who died in encounters with the NPA in Brooke’s Point.