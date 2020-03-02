Tue. Mar 3rd, 2020

MBLT-3 participates in Brigada Eskwela in Roxas town

Mar 2, 2020 Carla Mae del Rosario

The annual school clean-up drive was held on February 27 and 28 for the Academic Year 2020-2021 of ASMES, the biggest elementary school in this town that has 1,986 students.

File photo of the motorcade from the ASMES Brigada Eskwela 2020. (Photo courtesy of MBLT-3)

ROXAS, Palawan — Troops belonging to the Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 (MBLT-3) stationed here participated recently in the Brigada Eskwela Program 2020 of the Andres Soriano Memorial Elementary School (ASMES).

Lt. Col. Charlie Domingo, commander of the MBLT-3, led the government troops’ participation in the Brigada Eskwela 2020.

“Ang MBLT-3, kaakibat ng iba pang mga ahensya na naimbitahang makilahok sa nasabing programa, ay malugod at aktibong nakiisa sa paglulunsad ng ASMES Brigada Eskwela 2020,” the Battalion said in a statement Monday.

Among the activities during the event was a motorcade around the center of the town of Roxas and the signing of the pledge of commitment to continue supporting the school clean-up drive.

