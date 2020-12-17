Dec 17, 2020

MBLT-3 officers receive promotion

Dec 17, 2020 Aira Genesa Magdayao

The newly-promoted officers were 1Lt. Maria Cristina Mojeca, 1Lt: Neil Harvey Perido and 1Lt: Melben Distrito.

Image courtesy of MBLT-3


The Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 (MBLT-3) on Thursday conducted a donning of ranks to its newly-promoted officers at its headquarters in Barangay Minara, Roxas town.

The ceremony was held with strict observance of the health protocols set by the Department of Health (DOH).

“The formal donning of rank to its newly promoted officers in a simple and austere yet meaningful ceremony. In view of their recent promotion to the next higher grade, as well as lauded their exemplary services rendered to the unit,” MBLT-3 said in its Facebook post.

 

