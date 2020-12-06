MBLT-3 lights lanterns and Christmas Belen in northern Palawan

The lanterns and Christmas Belen displays of marine companies under the MBLT-3 in northern Palawan. | Photo by MBLT-3

Four companies of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 (MBLT-3) in northern Palawan simultaneously lit their lanterns and Christmas Belen displays to spread yuletide cheer in their operative areas and to boost their troops’ morale.

Acting Civil Military Operations (CMO) officer 2nd Lt. Maria Cristina Mojeca said in an interview Friday that a morale boost is needed, especially for those who are deployed far from their families during the yuletide season. She added that the company conducted its Belen and giant lantern lightning on November 30 which was attended by all marine companies under their jurisdiction.

“[Ito] ay part po ng pag-boost ng morale ng tropa na kahit sa panahon ng pandemic at malayo sa pamilya ay maramdaman pa rin ang kapaskuhan,” she said.

The MBLT-3 is composed of the 3rd Marine Company, 23rd Marine Company, 33rd Marine Company, 53rd Marine Company, and Headquarters Service Company.

Mojeca said that while conducting activities, health protocols were still observed in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Department of Health and Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Alinsunod sa new normal protocol dahil sa COVID-19 ay isinagawa ang simpleng programa. Para maiparamdam sa bawat miyembro ng MBLT Tres ang presensya ng kapaskuhan sa kabila ng pagdiriwang nito na malayo sa kani-kanilang pamilya,” she said.

The 23rd Marine Company was declared champion in the Belen and Lantern contest, which was judged by civilians.

