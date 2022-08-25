- Advertisement by Google -

The Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 (MBLT-3) marked its 49th Activation Day in Roxas town, highlighting its accomplishments in neutralizing the rebel group Bienvenido Valleber Command (BVC) in the province.

In his message on Monday, August 22, the battalion’s commanding officer, Maj. Ryan Lacuesta, said that the MBLT-3 has neutralized the rebel groups in the province, which is what they said they would do when they arrived in northern Palawan in 2019.

“We celebrate a milestone of success in accomplishing our mission. We accomplished something that each member of this battalion will be proud of. As proof of that, we received the highest rating on the annual general inspection last year,” Lacuesta said.

Brigadier General Jimmy Larida, the commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde), said that breaking up the rebel group BVC in Palawan is something that will go down in history.

- Advertisement -

“Last year and this year have been very very good for MBLT-3, ang mga accomplishments ninyo ay talagang pwedeng ilagay sa history book ng Palawan to dismantling Kilusang Larangang Guerilla (KLG) North, which is very memorable,” Larida said.

To this day, the hunt against insurgents is down to one, with Sonny Rogelio, alias Ka Miggy, a high-ranking official of the New People’s Arny (NPA), still at large.

Well-accomplished

The Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) newly assumed commandant, Maj. Gen. Charlton Sean Gaerlan, who was also the 19th commanding officer of the MBLT-3, noted different accomplishments of the unit, including the rescue operation of Gracia Burnham from the hands of the Abu Sayyaf Group, which was one of the sensational operations in the southern part of Mindanao.

The unit was also deployed in Zamboanga during the siege, which yielded 33 enemy body counts, 14 enemy captured, and 52 assorted firearms and high-value documents recovered.

Gaerlan said MBLT-3 was able to defeat Bienvenido Valleber Command, which resulted in the recovery of 46 firearms, the seizure of 76 anti-personnel and anti-tank explosives, and the surrender of 224 CTG members in the province through the conduct of Focused Military Operations (FMOs).

“To ensure that the CTG will not regain their ground, you must continue to assist the communities with essential social services. Indeed, the success of MBLT-3 in Palawan has been ground-breaking; you were able to accomplish even the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and typhoon Odette,” he said.

“You were able to provide mass assistance to the people in the area despite the destruction of detachments and headquarters.”I encourage each and one of you to remain steadfast, be guided by our philosophy [to help us to be a] modern Marine Corps and ultimately to become Team Marines,” Gaerlan added.

ADVERTISEMENT

#AHealingPlace – have your Pre-Employment Medical Exam and Annual Physical Exam at Adventist Hospital Palawan.

Call Us!

0966-442-9144

0915-788-8863

#AHealingPlace

#AdventistClinic

#AdventistHospitalPalawan

#AdventistDialysisCenterBrookesPoint

Home of Love, Joy and Happiness

About Post Author

Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts