The City Mayor’s Office of Puerto Princesa held its annual Mayor’s Awards on Thursday, night.

The said event is to acknowledge the heroism and dedication of individuals and organizations who make Puerto Princesa City a better place to live in especially in the time of pandemic and calamities such as typhoon Odette.

The mayor’s awards included commendations for debris clearing operations, search, rescue, and retrieval operations, humanitarian response, agriculture, donors, taxpayers, and outstanding women of the year.

The following are the individuals and organizations who were recognized during the ceremony:

Debris Clearing Operations Awardees

MDRRM Office of the Municipality of Narra

MDRRM Office of the Municipality of Quezon

MDRRM Office of the Municipality of Rizal

MDRRM Office of the Municipality of Sofronio Espanola

MDRRM Office of the Municipality of Brooke’s Point

MDRRM Office of the Municipality of Bataraza

Berong Nickel Mining Corporation-Emergency Response Team

Naval Forces West-Philippine Navy

Department of Public Works and Highways

Search, Rescue, and Retrieval Operations

Bureau of Fire Protection – Puerto Princesa City

Philippine Coast Guard District Palawan

Philippine National Police- 2nd SOU Maritime Group

Philippine National Police- City Mobile Force Company

Humanitarian Response

Puerto Princesa City Water District

A single Drop for Safewater, Inc.

Roots of Health

Philippine Red Cross-Palawan

Tactical Operation Wing West-Philippine Air Force

Office of the Civil Defense-MIMAROPA

Alpha Phi Omega-Palawan

Alpha RHO Sigma 1965

Palawan State University

JCI Puerto PRincesa Peacock, Inc.

Rotary Club of Puerto Princesa City

PSU-Psychology Alumni Association

JCI Puerto Princesa Oil

Agriculture

Emalyn Pumarejos

Sitio Bungol Farmers Association (SBFA)

Donors

Office of the Civil Defense

Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.

Gokongwei Brothers Foundation, Inc.

UNICEF

Jaime V. Ongpin Foundation, Inc.

Provincial Government of Davao Occidental

Office of Rep. Allan Peter Cayetano

Ipilan Nickel Corporation

Former Senator Bong-Bong Marcos Jr.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian

Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio

Provincial Government of Isabela

JCI Puerto Princesa City -KIAO

Palawan Chamber of Commerce

Vivant Foundation Inc.

Delta P. Incorporated

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas – Lucena City

Landbank of the Philippines Puerto Princesa City Branch

National Housing Authority

Municipality of Baggao, Cagayan Valley

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, Puerto Princesa

Development Bank of the Philippines

Office of the President, Republic of the Philippines

Department of Social Welfare and DEvelopment

MDRRMO of LGU Zamboanga City

Top 3 Corporate/Judicial Category

SM Group of Companies

NCCC Group of Companies

Delta P. Incorporated

Top 3 Single Proprietorship Category

Reynaldo Chua Go

William Teng

Felix Lao

Top 5 Outstanding Women

Dr. Eunice Rina Ponce de Leon – HEALTH

Anna Liza Loriega – GOOD GOVERNANCE & PUBLIC SERVICE

Terista Anid Ladica – FAMILY

Ana Margarita Malijan – BUSINESS

Prof. Marissa Pontillas – ACADEME

The event was part of Puerto Princesa City’s 150th founding anniversary celebration and was conducted on Thursday at the Princesa Garden Island Resort & Spa.