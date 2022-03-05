The City Mayor’s Office of Puerto Princesa held its annual Mayor’s Awards on Thursday, night.
The said event is to acknowledge the heroism and dedication of individuals and organizations who make Puerto Princesa City a better place to live in especially in the time of pandemic and calamities such as typhoon Odette.
The mayor’s awards included commendations for debris clearing operations, search, rescue, and retrieval operations, humanitarian response, agriculture, donors, taxpayers, and outstanding women of the year.
The following are the individuals and organizations who were recognized during the ceremony:
Debris Clearing Operations Awardees
MDRRM Office of the Municipality of Narra
MDRRM Office of the Municipality of Quezon
MDRRM Office of the Municipality of Rizal
MDRRM Office of the Municipality of Sofronio Espanola
MDRRM Office of the Municipality of Brooke’s Point
MDRRM Office of the Municipality of Bataraza
Berong Nickel Mining Corporation-Emergency Response Team
Naval Forces West-Philippine Navy
Department of Public Works and Highways
Search, Rescue, and Retrieval Operations
Bureau of Fire Protection – Puerto Princesa City
Philippine Coast Guard District Palawan
Philippine National Police- 2nd SOU Maritime Group
Philippine National Police- City Mobile Force Company
Humanitarian Response
Puerto Princesa City Water District
A single Drop for Safewater, Inc.
Roots of Health
Philippine Red Cross-Palawan
Tactical Operation Wing West-Philippine Air Force
Office of the Civil Defense-MIMAROPA
Alpha Phi Omega-Palawan
Alpha RHO Sigma 1965
Palawan State University
JCI Puerto PRincesa Peacock, Inc.
Rotary Club of Puerto Princesa City
PSU-Psychology Alumni Association
JCI Puerto Princesa Oil
Agriculture
Emalyn Pumarejos
Sitio Bungol Farmers Association (SBFA)
Donors
Office of the Civil Defense
Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.
Gokongwei Brothers Foundation, Inc.
UNICEF
Jaime V. Ongpin Foundation, Inc.
Provincial Government of Davao Occidental
Office of Rep. Allan Peter Cayetano
Ipilan Nickel Corporation
Former Senator Bong-Bong Marcos Jr.
Senator Sherwin Gatchalian
Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio
Provincial Government of Isabela
JCI Puerto Princesa City -KIAO
Palawan Chamber of Commerce
Vivant Foundation Inc.
Delta P. Incorporated
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas – Lucena City
Landbank of the Philippines Puerto Princesa City Branch
National Housing Authority
Municipality of Baggao, Cagayan Valley
Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, Puerto Princesa
Development Bank of the Philippines
Office of the President, Republic of the Philippines
Department of Social Welfare and DEvelopment
MDRRMO of LGU Zamboanga City
Top 3 Corporate/Judicial Category
SM Group of Companies
NCCC Group of Companies
Delta P. Incorporated
Top 3 Single Proprietorship Category
Reynaldo Chua Go
William Teng
Felix Lao
Top 5 Outstanding Women
Dr. Eunice Rina Ponce de Leon – HEALTH
Anna Liza Loriega – GOOD GOVERNANCE & PUBLIC SERVICE
Terista Anid Ladica – FAMILY
Ana Margarita Malijan – BUSINESS
Prof. Marissa Pontillas – ACADEME
The event was part of Puerto Princesa City’s 150th founding anniversary celebration and was conducted on Thursday at the Princesa Garden Island Resort & Spa.