Mayor Romy Salvame’s ashes to be brought to Taytay for 5-day of mourning

Zanie Seracarpio, information officer of Taytay, said Monday morning to Palawan News that the urn that contains the late mayor’s ashes will be brought to the municipal government’s building on December 3 and will stay there until December 7.

The family of the late mayor Romy Salvame, who passed away due to an ailment, will bring his remains to Taytay for its residents to pay him their last respects.

“Ngayong umaga ay may meeting sa Taytay to prepare for the arrival of his remains at para pag-usapan ang mga detalye. His family will bring his urn to Taytay so that we can pay the late mayor Salvame our last respects,” Seracarpio said.

In a statement that the Salvame family released Sunday, meanwhile, it said that viewing hours will be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will strictly observe health safety measures due to the coronavirus disease pandemic.

“We know that you’re joining us in extending our heartfelt sympathy to our beloved Mayor Romy, however, we have to be reminded of the safety measures in relation to this pandemic,” the statement from the family said.

The family said even in his hospital bed, Mayor Romy made calls to Taytay officials and employees to ensure that the daily grind of public service, which is “prioritizing the well-being of Taytayanos”, will be continued under his watch.

They said it was Mayor Romy’s wish not to let his admission to hospital for treatment be known to his constituents, and that they respected it.

“He wanted to prioritize and ensure that the safety and wellness of all Taytayanos and their families are ensured in this pandemic,” the family said.

“We respected his wishes not to inform his beloved constituents of his hospitalization. Thus, this news comes as a surprise for each and everyone, most especially his kababayans in Taytay,” the family added.

The family also said that for those who knew the late mayor, they ask them “to remember and celebrate his benevolence, humility, leadership, and kindness”. To those who do not know him well, they are asking for support during this challenging time. (with reports from Ruth Rodriguez and Celeste Anna Formoso)