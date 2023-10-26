The Land Bank of the Philippines and the local government of Bataraza inaugurated an offsite automated teller machine (ATM) kiosk on Wednesday, October 25, at the town center with Mayor Abraham “Abe” Ibba and other municipal government officials.

This is the first ATM kiosk of Landbank in the municipality. The self-service machine will allow individuals to perform various banking transactions, primarily related to cash withdrawal, without the need for human assistance.

Ibba led the inauguration with Landbank Puerto Princesa branch manager Joey Rodriguez, Brooke’s Point branch manager Eva Borja, and the Sangguniang Bayan members.

ATM kiosks provide residents of distant municipalities with convenient access to banking services without the need to travel long distances to a bank branch. Ibba said this increased access is especially beneficial for those who may not have easy transportation options.

Ibba said that the local government views this opportunity as a preliminary step toward facilitating the establishment of a Landbank branch in Bataraza.