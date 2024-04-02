Mayor Lucilo Bayron met with the consul general and first secretary of the Embassy of Japan to the Philippines last week to discuss funding for the multipurpose planetarium project of the city government in Puerto Princesa.

He disclosed this yesterday, April 1, during the regular flag ceremony at City Hall, addressing the employees of the city government as part of his customary report.

Mayor Bayron stated that the city government will allocate ₱80 million to fund the construction of the project’s building, which is expected to be one of Palawan’s “most beautiful” structures upon completion.

“Ang lahat ng [magiging] laman, hihingiin natin sa Japanese government. Mas mahal yong laman kesa doon sa building,” he said.

Bayron further stated that they had a good presentation, but there were no immediate promises from the Japanese Embassy officials.

He mentioned that the consul general and first secretary assured him that they would prioritize filing Puerto Princesa’s request due to its significant benefits, particularly in the realm of education.

“We will be competing with other countries, pero maganda daw yong project natin kasi it has something to do with education,” the city mayor said.

The multipurpose planetarium project is one of Mayor Bayron’s flagship initiatives, aligning with his broader vision for the development of the Sta. Lucia Environmental Estate and the Quito (also known as Cuito and Cuyito) area, which is currently undergoing construction for a cruise ship port.