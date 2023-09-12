Mayor Lucilo Bayron of Puerto Princesa City is among the Top 10 public officials who received high job approval ratings in a survey conducted by the nongovernmental organization RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc. (RPMD) in Region 4a and Region 4b (Mimaropa) as part of the “Boses ng Bayan” performance evaluation.

The city mayor obtained a score of 73.38 percent in an assessment conducted from June 25 to July 5, but the results were only released in the first week of September.

RPMD said the survey had 10,000 adult respondents and a sampling margin of error of +/-1% at a 95% confidence level. The evaluation was based on seven main criteria, namely: service delivery, financial competence, economic advancement, leadership in governance, environmental preservation, social programs, and community involvement.

Dr. Paul Martinez of RPMD said performance evaluations such as what was conducted “fortify the democratic process by instilling a sense of accountability.

“They shed light on the performance of our public servants, making their actions transparent and relatable to the populace,” he said.

Mayor Eric Africa of Lipa City received recognition for his outstanding service, achieving a score of 89.72%. Africa and Mayor Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino of Tagaytay City had very similar performance scores, with 89.72% and 88.85% respectively, essentially placing them in a statistical tie for the top position.

Following closely were Mayor Arlene Arcilla of Sta. Rosa (with a score of 87.51%), Mayor Ross Rizal of Calamba (scoring 86.73%), and Mayor Jun Ynares of Antipolo (achieving 86.67%). Additionally, notable performances were recorded by Mayor Beverly Dimacuha of Batangas (scoring 85.93%), Mayor Vicente Belen Amante of San Pablo (earning 85.68%), Mayor Alex Advincula of Imus (obtaining 83.22%), Mayor Jenny Barzaga of Dasmarinas (achieving 83.10%), Mayor Marilou Morillo of Calapan (scoring 82.87%), and Mayor Denver Chua of Cavite (with a score of 80.35%).

The other mayors who secured positions from 6 to 12 in the rankings include Strike Revilla of Bacoor (scoring 80.19%), Arth Marasigan of Sto. Tomas (earning 77.52%), Art Mercado of San Pedro (obtaining 76.81%), Arman Dimaguila of Binan (achieving 76.64%), Bayron of Puerto Princesa (scoring 73.38%), Lovely Pontioso of Tayabas (with a score of 71.42%), Dennis Hain of Cabuyao (scoring 73.25%), Mark Alcala of Lucena (earning 60.24%), Luis Ferrer IV of General Trias (obtaining 58.31%), Gemma Lubigan of Trece Martires (achieving 58.12%), and Sonny Collantes of Tanauan (scoring 57.83%).

Dr. Martinez also mentioned that these assessments function as a valuable feedback system, identifying areas of excellence and areas that need improvement.

He explained that this will help mayors enhance their performance and supports their professional development.