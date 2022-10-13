The state weather bureau is keeping an eye on two tropical depressions, one inside and one outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), to see which one will bring rain to the country’s landmass.

In a Thursday afternoon forecast, weather specialist Raymond Ordinario stated that the tropical depression outside PAR was estimated to be 210 kilometers (km) north northwest of Pag-asa Island in Palawan and is expected to move away from PAR.

Neneng, the other tropical cyclone within PAR, is moving westward at 30 kilometers per hour (kph). Neneng was estimated to be 1,030 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

“Ito (Neneng) ay bahagyang susubsob at binabantayan natin ang possibility na magkaroon tayo ng mas malalim pa o mababa na track at mahagip ang Cagayan. Pero ngayon ay malaki ang tiyansa nito na tumama sa Batanes area o bumabaybay malapit sa Batanes area. Iyon ang nakikita natin na dalawang senaryo dahil sa bagyong Neneng,” he said.

The tropical depression Maymay has already turned into a low-pressure area (LPA) and dissipated this afternoon.

PAGASA issued a gale warning for Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Zambales waters. The sea level ranges from 2.5 to 5.5 meters, which is considered dangerous for sea travelers using small boats.

According to forecasts, the passage of Neneng will bring heavy rains to Northern Luzon beginning Saturday. The tropical cyclone wind signal (TWCS) number one is expected to appear over the eastern portion of Northern Luzon on Friday morning or afternoon. The highest possible TWCS has risen to second after Neneng was upgraded to storm category.

Neneng is expected to move west southwestward in the next 24 hours before decelerating and turning westward on Saturday. He added that further intensification up to the tropical storm’s upper boundary is possible.

“Kahit hindi kalakasan ang hangin ay possible na magdulot ng pag-ulan at makadagdag sa mga natanggap ng ulan sa Cagayan area ng bagyong Maymay,” he said.

