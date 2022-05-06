The Commission on Elections (Comelec) reminded all national and local candidates that campaign activities are no longer allowed on Sunday, the eve of the May 9 polls.

According to Comelec Commissioner George Garcia, those who are looking to be elected on Monday, have only until Saturday (May 7) to court the public to vote for them.

“Tomorrow (Saturday) is the last day of campaigning. By Sunday, there should be no more campaigning,” he said in an interview on Friday.

“On Sunday, when there is no more campaigning, please help us fight vote-buying, fake news, violence and terrorism. Let’s put the interest of the country first,” the poll body official added.

The Omnibus Election Code states that the campaign period shall not include the day before and the day of the election.

“Again, the courtship is over, we have to choose. Your vote is very important and your vote is important on election day,” he said.

“Let’s not waste it, let’s not sell it. Our future is at stake here, the [future] of our country, of your generation. I hope that everyone will vote on Monday,” the poll body Commissioner added.

On the other hand, Garcia said that campaigning outside of the campaign period is prohibited by law, and shall be considered an election offense.

“To those who will defy, be ready to face the full force of the law and the consequences of your illegal acts,” he said.

On Saturday, candidates and political parties are set to hold their respective “miting de avance” in the different areas of the country.

Garcia reminded those who will hold their last campaign rallies to strictly adhere to minimum health protocols against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Candidates and political parties are strictly enjoined to observe minimum health protocols. What’s the use of all the efforts, time, and resources if your voters will catch Covid-19?” he said. (PNA)

