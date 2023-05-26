Local state weather bureau chief Sonny Pajarilla assures that super typhoon Mawar will not cross Palawan island once it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“Mas malakas kay Odette pero mas mahina kay Yolanda. Malayong-malayo yon—Hindi tayo tatamaan—Walang dapat ika-panic,” he said during the 5th Arampangan sa Kapitolyo.

The super typhoon has maximum sustained winds of 215 km/h and gustiness of up to 250 km/h gustiness.

The storm outside PAR was located east-southeast of the Luzon area. Mawar is expected to enter the PAR line between Friday evening to Saturday early morning and will be named as Betty.

“No need to evacuate, no need to panic, no need to suspend classes in relation sa bagyo,” Pajarilla added.

Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Jerry Alili assures that the province has already conducted pre-positioning of food packs.

Some of the towns that availed food packs are Dumaran and Araceli.

About Post Author