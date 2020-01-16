Math teacher in Narra bags two national awards for educator

Narra National High School (NNHS) math teacher Ken Mirasol, 24, was awarded as Outstanding Secondary Teacher in the 1st Asia Pacific Association of Educators Training Institute (APAETI) Guro Excellence Award and Outstanding Teacher of the Year for the 1st Instabright National Award for Educators.

An outstanding teacher awardee of the Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division Palawan recently bagged two national awards for educators.

Narra National High School (NNHS) math teacher Ken Mirasol, 24, was awarded as Outstanding Secondary Teacher in the 1st Asia Pacific Association of Educators Training Institute (APAETI) Guro Excellence Award and Outstanding Teacher of the Year for the 1st Instabright National Award for Educators.

Mirasol, 2019 Division of Palawan Gawad Parangal and Most Outstanding Secondary Classroom Teacher, received the APAETI Guro Excellence Award on January 11 at the Bay Leaf Hotel in Gen. Trias, Cavite. His Instabright award, on the other hand, was received for him by his mother at the Tagaytay International Convention Center.

In an interview with Palawan News, Mirasol said he dedicates the awards “to God, his family, colleagues, and students” who give him the “right reasons to do more”.

He encouraged his fellow educators to do the same and continue their hard work.

“To my fellow educators, may we continue to teach minds, touch hearts, and transform the lives of our learners,” he said.

Already three years in service, Mirasol became a trainer in different workshops from school to the national level as he is one of the core leaders of the DepEd’s Open Educational Resources (OER). He is also a Microsoft Education Ambassador.

Aside from his citations, he was hailed too as the NNHS’ most promising teacher and one of the outstanding teachers of the Narra del Norte District.

These contributed to his credentials in receiving the two awards for young educators.

Mirasol is a proud Narranon who finished his high school education as a salutatorian at the Sandoval National High School (SNHS). He continued his studies at the San Francisco Javier College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education major in Mathematics as a Commission on Higher Education (CHED) scholar.

He is now working on his thesis for his Master’s Degree in Teaching Mathematics at the Holy Trinity University (HTU).

Related

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.