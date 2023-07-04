The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the MIMAROPA Region inaugurated the Satellite Materials Testing Laboratory in Puerto Princesa in a bid to expedite materials testing for regional projects, particularly in remote areas like Palawan.

During the inauguration ceremony, DPWH MIMAROPA director Gerald Pacanan emphasized the significance of establishing the Satellite Materials Testing Laboratory in fulfilling the Department’s mandate of delivering high-quality infrastructure projects.

“As the primary infrastructure arm of the government, it is our responsibility to ensure the highest quality of infrastructure. Establishing this satellite materials testing laboratory is one step towards achieving that mandate,” Pacanan said.

“Implementing projects is not only about meeting standards but also ensuring that the materials used are of the highest quality,” he added.

OIC-Assistant Regional Director Gene Ryan Altea highlighted the importance of scientific exploration and technological advancement in the region’s economic growth, emphasizing the role of the facility in fostering sustainable development.

“We are at the forefront of a new era of scientific exploration and technological advancement. This facility will not only enhance our understanding of materials but also pave the way for improved infrastructure, sustainable development, and economic growth in our region,” Altea said.

Quality Assurance and Hydrology Division Officer-In-Charge Engr. Dennis Abagon expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in turning the vision of the Satellite Materials Testing Laboratory into a reality.

The inauguration and opening ceremony were attended by key officials of the Regional Office, including Construction Division Chief Engr. Dominic G. Serrano, Maintenance Division Chief Engr. Juliet C. Calvo, Right-of-Way Acquisition and Legal Division Chief Atty. Friedrich Karl L. Camero, Equipment Management Division Chief Engr. Joselito Libre, Finance Division Chief Cecilia Vicquerra, Administrative Division Chief Grace Lopez, Procurement Staff Head Engr. Marichu Villa-Real, Planning and Design Division Officer-In-Charge Engr. Montrexis T. Tamayo, and District Engineers from various areas in MIMAROPA.