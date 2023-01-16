Master planning is scheduled to commence for the Puerto Princesa environmental estate in Barangay Sta. Lucia in order to provide a conceptual design that will guide the its future growth and development into a premier tourist destination.

Engr. Jovenee Sagun, head of the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO), said consultants will begin mobilizing “anytime this month” to ensure that the estate’s transformation will follow wise use of resources, produce positive economic gains for Puerto Princesa, and what development is desired in the community, among others.

This came after the city government started accepting bids for consultancy services in preparation for the master plan that will initiate the development of the site.

Sagun said during the Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa radio program of the City Tourism Department (CTD) on Friday that they have begun to accept proposals from interested parties for the master planning of the site, which includes a programmatic environmental impact assessment and feasibility study.

“Marami ng proposals na pumapasok. Mas mabuting naka master plan ang area—sari sariling district, para maayos yong mga pagtanggap natin ng mga proposals—alam natin kung saan natin ilalagay yong mga tourism-related establishments, yong mga for tourist destination, and for mga industriya like puwede rin naman kasi tayong magtanggap ng mga light industries, or business processing,” she said.

Sagun explained that in order to transform the environmental estate, they are considering “fused development,” which would spur growth via the convention center.

It is also expected to continue education programs for professionals, since the largest convention venues in the Philippines are located in Metro Manila, one of which is the SMX that has an 18,000 capacity.

Another is in Iloilo, which she approximates could only host around 5,000-7,000.

“Yon ang ini-envision natin, na makapag cater siya ng maraming participants, na masu-surpass pa natin yong mga nagho-host ng ganito kalaking events,” Sahagun added.

“Anytime this month, magmo-mobilize na yong ating consultants na magco-conduct na ng ating master planning for the area,” she said.

