Fire struck through a large swath of coastline in the heavily congested Quito area of Puerto Princesa City in Barangays Bagong Silang and Pagkakaisa at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, wiping out hundreds of houses mostly on tilts and built of light materials.

Residents reported that the strong winds caused the rapid spread of the fire, which began in Bagong Silang and spread towards Pagkakaisa, where the city government is constructing a new port facility.

With what little possessions they could rescue, they escaped their burning homes and made their way to Roxas Street and Reynoso Street. Over a hundred individuals, including children and the elderly, also sought refuge in the sea, taking advantage of the low tide conditions.

Margie Arcina, a resident of Bagong Silang, couldn’t retrieve any belongings during the fire as her top priority was ensuring the safety of her children.

A resident of Pagkakaisa looks at the fast spreading fire that engulfed their homes Wednesday morning in Barangay Pagkakaisa.

“Walang akong na save kasi una kong niligtas ang mga anak ko, tapos nawala pa yong bunso ko. Yon pala dinala ng biyenan ko dyan sa taas (Reynoso Street). Sunog talaga ang bahay ko,” she said.

She suspected that the fire may have started in one of her neighbor’s houses, where its occupants had left at around the time the fire began.

Cristobal Bolan and his family made their way along the city bay shoreline to flee from the fire. His father, whom he mentioned was already paralyzed, was also part of the evacuation, along with other relatives.

“No choice na kami, nagtalunan kami sa dagat kasi wala kaming daanan paakyat,” he narrated.

“Marami kami, yong mga taga doon talaga sa gilid ng tubig—andoon yong tatay ko sa pampang,” Bolan told Palawan News.

Several children were in the water with their heads above the surface, shouting for help at the end of the cruise port, according to one resident’s account.

“Maraming tao kasi doon sa dagat—mga bata pa karamihan. Ang mga ulo nakaganoon (nakalutang) lang, kailangan sagipin doon,” the resident said.

Councilor Elgin Damasco, who had rushed to the area as the fire raged, said that Pagkakaisa’s barangay chairman, Romy Remojo, informed him that the entire village was nearly wiped out.

“Nandito tayo, ang city government. Naka deploy na rin ang mga kinatawan ng city government pero tulungan yong mga nasunugan. Tinawagan na rin natin si Sen. Bong Go at magbibigay siya ng tulong. Pinaka malaking sunog ito dito,” he stated, estimating that the fire had displaced more than 100 families in Pagkakaisa.

Some Pagkakaisa residents accused the BFP Puerto Princesa City of failing to respond quickly to quell the fire.

Personnel from the nearby Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Palawan station were among the responders to the incident. They formed a line, passing buckets and basins filled with water, which they then used to douse the houses situated near the road.

Fire water tankers were also dispatched by the Puerto Princesa City Water District and the CDRRMO to provide essential support.

City Information Officer Richard Ligad said the CDRRMO, the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), the City Administrator’s Office, the Schools Division Office of the Department of Education, and other relevant line offices and agencies are coordinating to address the needs of the displaced residents.

“Nagme-meeting na kami para sa kapakanan ng mga nasunugan, para matulungan kung saan natin sila pansamantalang dadalhin,” he said.