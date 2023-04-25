Mas pina-LUCKY ang chances of winning at pa-premyo sa GCash Lucky Load!

MANILA, Philippines–Feeling #GToBeLucky this 2023? This could just be your year to win big because GCash Lucky Load is back—now with more chances of winning and even bigger prizes each week!

Mas pina-LUCKY ang chance to win as GCash users in NCR, North Luzon, South Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have the chance to win up to Php100,000 weekly from the Lucky Load draw when they match the winning combination.

Each time you load gives you more chances to win! For every Php50 worth of mobile, broadband, and non-telco load that you purchase on the GCash app, you automatically earn one ticket to join the Lucky Load promo.

Join GCash’s Lucky Load Promo Now!

Lucky Load is open to all verified GCash users nationwide. There are three ways to access your tickets.

● Click on the pop-up banner on your screen after successfully buying load

● Check the Lucky Load notification in your GCash inbox

● Tap the Lucky Load icon under the Enjoy section of your GCash app menu

Once on the Lucky Load dashboard, select 6 icons from the roster of 30. After choosing your icons, submit your ticket entry! The winning Lucky Load combination will be announced every Monday, and all winners for the week are announced on the GCash app and Facebook page every Tuesday.

This year, a grand pot prize of Php 100,000 per broad regions will be given out by GCash every week:

● 6 matched Icons – NCR (Php100,000)

● 6 matched Icons – North Luzon (Php100,000)

● 6 matched Icons – South Luzon (Php100,000)

● 6 matched Icons – Visayas (Php100,000)

● 6 matched Icons – Mindanao (Php 100,000)

Players who correctly match with the lucky icon combination each week will split the regional prize pot equally among them. If you’re the only winner in your region who matches all 6 icons, you’ll win the entire Php100,000 prize pool.

If there are no winners for the week in all regions – no problem! The grand prize pot of Php100,000 per region will be added onto the next draw!

It is now even more convenient to buy load and stay connected. With GCash, you even get the chance to play and win bigger prizes! Kaya mag-load lang nang mag-load via GCash at baka ikaw na ang next LUCKY winner!

Download the GCash app from the App Store or Google Play today.

About Post Author