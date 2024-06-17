For a remote barangay like Marufinas, which is detached from civilization due to the absence of an access road, a recent development in its education system was welcomed.

The Department of Education Schools Division Office of Puerto Princesa (DepEd Puerto Princesa) and the city government broke ground for the construction of a 2-storey, 6-classroom building to complete its high school division, integrating the Marufinas Elementary School (MES) into the newly formed Marufinas Integrated School (MIS).

For the residents of the barangay, particularly the parents, the establishment of the secondary school marks a “breakthrough” for their own and their children’s education dreams.

Punong Barangay Crespe Cena expressed heartfelt gratitude to the concerned agencies, especially DepEd Puerto Princesa, PPSRNP, and Project Happiness, a non-profit organization that spearheaded the initiative to establish the high school.

Mickel Ollave of Project Happiness explains a brief history of how the ‘story of a dream for Marufinas’ for the establishment of a highschool in the barangay was conceptualized.

Thanks to Project Happiness, he noted, students no longer need to travel far to other places after completing Grade 6.

“Sabi ko nga kay ma’am Laida, ang kagandahan na nandito lang yung high school, yung mga bata nasa poder ng magulang. Araw-araw nasusubaybayan. Iba pag nasa labas ng tahanan o sa ibang lugar. Lingguhan o buwanan kung umuwi,” Cena said, referring to DepEd Puerto Princesa Schools Division Superintendent Laida Mascareñas.

“Mahirap talaga kasi pag sa ibang lugar, mag-arkila pa ng boarding house, pamasahe. Pag panahon ng habagat halos walang makabyahe, hindi makapadala ng allowance, pagkain,” he added.

Lesser burden for parents

MIS Parent-Teacher Association President Sylvia Pudez echoed Cena’s sentiments, describing the school as a long-awaited dream come true.

She expressed that now, her children have no reason not to complete their studies, unlike during her own time as a student.

“Sabi nga, ang kabataan ang pag-asa ng bayan. Ngyon nakikitaan na namin ng pag-asa ang mga kabataan ng Brgy. Marufinas, Pudez stated, in referrence to a famous line uttered by national hero Dr. Jose Rizal.

MES PTA President Reynaldo Combinido also stated that with the establishment of the high school, he is now assured that his children will be able to attend school without having to spend extra money on boarding house rent and allowances.

The MES canteen which served as the Marufinas highschool classroom when it was established in 2021.

Realizing the dream

Mickel Ollave of Project Happiness said the dream of opening a secondary education program in the barangay was conceptualized in partnership with the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park through its Protected Area Management Board and the barangay officials of Marufinas.

Ollave recalled how the project started back in 2019 with his volunteer group, Government Watch, initiating a series of consultations where the establishment of a high school emerged as a top concern.

Determined to pursue his dream, he began checking the requirements, the first of which, he noted, was securing a suitable site for the school’s construction.

“So I searched for the person who could possibly donate the lot with an area of 2,500 square meters, in the person of Vivian Ubaldo,” he said in a program during the groundbreaking ceremony.

Undeterred by pandemic

Ollave also narrated the hardship that they had to go through considering the fact that they were processing the requirements and engaging concerned offices to solicit necessary support at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The mobility, the ability of duty bearers of offices to respond is limited so we call this a miracle because we were able to pull out this and open the highschool. So we were able to generate support and endorsement, a Barangay and Sangguniang Panlungsod endorsement in a matter of one month,” he stated

Documents such as the Certificate of Non-Hazard from the DENR for the school site, which typically takes over a month to process, were released within one week, according to him.

Marufinas thus became the last northwestern barangay of the city to establish a high school level education, opening in 2021. The first batch of graduates, consisting of 11 boys and seven girls, completed their studies on May 31.

However, the struggle did not end there, as the school had to find suitable classroom space. Initially, they used the school canteen of Marufinas Elementary School (MES), then moved to various locations including the barangay health center and the barangay covered gym, before settling in another classroom at MES.

Ollave mentioned that during a Local School Board meeting earlier this year, the proposed construction of a 2-storey, 6-classroom building was approved with an initial budget of P19 million from the city government’s Special Education Fund.

Accessibility of the barangay once again became an issue, as no contractors participated in the bidding, leading to a request for an additional budget of P6 million for transporting materials and equipment needed for construction.

Ollave added that due to the upcoming 2025 elections, they had to expedite the processing, since the approved budget might be affected by the election ban.

PPSRNP Superintendent Elizabeth Maclang, on the other hand, stated that the PAMB is prepared to provide full support to the project.

“Dahil nga nasa loob ng protected area ang Marufinas so medyo limited yung access at kung ano yung pwedeng gawin, kailangan din ng pagpayag ng PAMB which is also multi-sectoral and of course with the guidance of the DENR so yung PAMB clearance ang kailangan,” she said.

Bringing education closer to the children

Mascareñas, meanwhile, expressed strong agreement with Ollave regarding the quest to bridge the education gap, where children from remote areas are deprived, if not less privileged compared to those in the city proper.

She described the situation as extremely unfair, and it pains her to see that the more privileged individuals often seem indifferent, while those in the countryside struggle hard to keep up.

“DepEd PPC has always been doing everything it can in order for these children to reach their dreams. And Marufinas is lucky to have been incuded in the list as what Mike (Ollave) said, I can see that your dreams are slowly becoming a reality,” she said

Mascareñas also recalled how the establishment of the high school began and how they were able to get through the obstacles and finally get the ball rolling.

Senior high

Meanwhile, Cena, along with the parents, said that with the establishment of the high school, the next step would be the junior and senior high schools, which would bring their children’s dreams closer to realization.

“I am going to take this opportunity to ask Ma’am Laida for the possibility of also establishing a senior high so that we can say that the future of our children is indeed secure,” Pudez said.

Cena, on the other hand, mentioned that Mascareñas has already given instructions and they will meet again to discuss the matter further.

“So dahan-dahan lang, katulad nung unang bukas ng high school, kalat-kalat sila,” he said.

Mascareñas likewise explained that to start the process, they will need a proposal through a resolution from the barangay and the PTA.

She, however, explained that senior high will be a bit different because at this point, the students have to choose a strand that they would want to pursue.

“Ang gusto ko lang ipakiusap sa inyo, sa senior high school kasi ay depende kung ano ang gusto ng bata. Kailangan natin silang i-guide,” she said, noting that what she sees is tourism which is under Humanities and Social Sciences (HUMSS) since Marufinas is within PPSRNP.

“Pero lahat ba sila tourism ang gusto? Baka yung iba, gusto maging engineer. So kailangan tumawid ng dagat at pumunta sa school na merong STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and meron ding (Accounting and Business Management) and HUMSS so depende,” she elaborated.

Timberland

The school, though, still has one problem to hurdle with the titling of the land where the classroom will be constructed.

Mildred Pascual of the Community Environment and Resources Office (CENRO) said they noticed that the site has a portion classified as timberland based on their initial verification.

She, however, said they have yet to seek confirmation from their Regional Office, and if confirmed, the portion will have to be excluded.

“So kung ma-confirm na ganun, ang susunod na proseso is for issuance of survey authority para mapahiwalay yung timberland. Pero in case naman na A and D (Alienable and Disposable) sya, tuloy-tuloy na yung titling,” Pascual explained, noting the request to PAMB for the issuance of clearance since the area is inside the park.

She further stated that the rest of the requirements have already been complied with, like the historical background which just needs authentication by DepEd Puerto Princesa, and the court clearance is already secured.

She also mentioned they have already posted the land for titling so that in case the portion of the land in question is declared as A and D, they will proceed with the process.

“Sana nga A and D sya lahat para by the end of the month ay ma-issue na namin yung title. Pero kung may portion na timberland, kailangang ihiwalay,” Pascual noted.

Accountability

At the closing of his presentation, Ollave sought from the barangay and school officials to hold themselves accountable and stand firm in their mandate to serve with the power given to them, in order to give back to the community.

He said the small beginning of the dream for Marufinas High School started with the concern and understanding from PPUR, the city government, and DepEd, with a deep sense of accountability.

“Nakita namin ‘yun na isang Christian value na magkaroon tayo ng sense of accountability. And it goes beyond kung malaki o maliit man ang sweldo mo, mahirap man ‘yan o madali, possible or impossible,” Ollave said.

“At pag may sense of accountability ka sa kapwa mo, at alam mong may means ka to create an impact, walang makakapigil sa atin,” he stated.