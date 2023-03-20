Two persons were seriously injured in a bolo hacking attack Friday in Brgy. San Nicolas, Roxas.

Police said the incident transpired when the suspect attacked a man and his companion who had confronted and hit his sons as they were passing by a vulcanizing shop.

According to a police inquiry, Remy Antoque Osorio, 60, hacked Anthony Palatino Nale, 34, who works in a vulcanizing shop, and his companion who is a minor, around 11:30 p.m. on March 17, for hitting his two sons.

The Roxas police claimed that the hacking incident occurred due to an old land dispute.

Roel Espayos Osorio, age 18, and his brother, who is also a minor, were returning home from a fiesta in Brgy. Sandoval when Anthony and his companion blocked their path and struck them.

Anthony and the minor, the police said, were under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Remy heard the commotion and saw his two sons being attacked, so he grabbed his bolo and hacked them before fleeing.

Anthony suffered wounds to the back of his head from the attack, while the minor sustained injuries to various parts of his body. They were brought to the Roxas Medicare Hospital for treatment following the incident.

A follow-up investigation and manhunt operation are currently being carried out by the personnel of the Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS) to locate and apprehend Remy.

The police have not yet issued a statement on the hacking victims who are currently being treated in the hospital.

