The local government of Aborlan kicked off the rehabilitation of its public market through a groundbreaking ceremony held Wednesday, September 13.

Executive Assistant Engr. Teodoro M. Baltazar Jr., through the Municipal Information Office of Aborlan, stressed how the project would not only enhance the market’s infrastructure but also contribute to the economic growth of the region.

The project seeks to modernize the town’s center of commerce ensuring its conformance to high standards of safety and functionality.

“This rehabilitation and construction initiative promises not only a modernized public market but also a revitalized economic and social hub for Poblacion, Aborlan, Palawan,” the Municipal Information Office said in a statement.

Contractor EUS Construction, who described the rehabilitation as an “ambitious modernization” project, committed to deliver a modern and functional market building that the community would be proud of.