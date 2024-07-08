The 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group seized nine master cases and one sack of smuggled cigarettes in a rented apartment in San Francisco 1, Barangay Tiniguban, Puerto Princesa City, around 6 p.m. on July 6.

Maritime police officers were armed with a search warrant intended for Junie Ibno, also known as “Kaibigan.”

Upon entering the boarding house, they found Albert Abique, the lessee of one of the rooms. He denied any involvement, claiming that the owner of the smuggled cigarettes rarely visited them.

“Minsan sa isang linggo mga dalawang yan. Hindi naman yan nagtatambay dito. Karamihang punta niya gabi,” he said.

Different vehicles, primarily vans, are reportedly used to transport smuggled cigarettes to the rented room. Owners typically stay for a brief period, often no more than half an hour, according to Abique.

Abique was, however, still taken into custody because when the maritime police entered his rented room, they found two more master cases of Fort and Berlin cigarettes. Each master case contained 20-25 reams.

Abique explained that the smuggled cigarettes found in his rented room was just for their consumption.

“Ito pang konsumo namin… doon sa kaibigan namin dyan,” Abique said.

“Binili ko kasi nag kwan ako ng baboy ko kasi nag bill. Nalaman siguro nila na may kwan ako na pera, nag-alok dito, bumili ako ng kalahating kahon,” he stated.

All master cases that were seized contained 493 reams of illicit cigarettes.

Major Bernie Saldet Jr. said that following a series of operations in recent months, Ibno’s name came up, and information pointed to him renting one room in the boarding house.

“Allegedly, galing sa parting south itong mga sigarilyo na dinadala nila dito sa Puerto. Nagsu-supply siya sa kung saan lang may demand dito sa city and sa mga munisipyo,” said Saldet.

He noted that Ibno, the subject of the search warrant, has been supplying the goods to various municipalities in Palawan, such as Roxas and Taytay.

Based on their investigation, Ibno’s supply network across the province is extensive.

Saldet did not provide more details regarding Ibno to protect future operations.